Flagship Realty Purchases Retail Building in Asheboro, North Carolina for $2M

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A partnership known as Flagship Realty LLC, led by Patrick O’Connell and Christian Poyant, has purchased 1334 East Dixie Drive, a two-tenant retail building in Asheboro. Jimmy Flowers of Flowers Capital Holdings brokered the $2 million sale. Flowers Capital Holdings will serve as the property manager. Pinnacle Bank provided a $1.6 million acquisition loan.

The 1334 East Dixie Drive property is a 6,400-square-foot retail building that is fully occupied with long-term leases in place to Mattress Warehouse and AT&T. Additionally, the property is shadow-anchored by the Six Four Nine Commons Shopping Center, which is anchored by an Aldi and Harbor Freight Tools.

The property is located near Randolph Mall, as well as a McDonald’s, a Chevrolet dealership, the Asheboro Mall and a Food Lion.