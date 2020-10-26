Flaherty & Collins Breaks Ground on $32M Whiskey River Apartments in Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Whiskey River will include 150 luxury units.

LAWRENCEBURG, IND. — Flaherty & Colilns Properties has broken ground on Whiskey River, a $32 million luxury apartment development in Lawrenceburg, about 27 miles west of Cincinnati. The 150-unit project will include amenities such as a pool, lounge area, coworking lounge, fitness center, bark park and bike storage. The waterfront development will be located along the Ohio River. The name Whiskey River alludes to Lawrenceburg’s long history in whiskey production, earning it the nickname “Whiskey City, USA.” Busey Bank served as construction lender. Flaherty & Collins Construction is the general contractor and American Structurepoint is the architect and engineer. Completion is slated for summer 2022.