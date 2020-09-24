REBusinessOnline

Flaherty & Collins Breaks Ground on $35M Apartment Complex in La Porte, Indiana

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

The Banks will feature 194 units and 5,000 square feet of retail space.

LA PORTE, IND. — Flaherty & Collins Properties has broken ground on The Banks, a $35 million apartment complex in La Porte, about 30 miles west of South Bend. In addition to 194 apartment units, The Banks will feature 5,000 square feet of retail space and will be situated on four acres within the larger NewPorte Landing development. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor courtyard, bark park, fitness center and bike storage. Lake City Bank served as construction lender and Foss purchased tax credits for the project. The La Porte Redevelopment Commission is supporting the project with tax-increment financing. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2022.

