Flaherty & Collins Breaks Ground on $60M Luxury Apartment Complex in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OHIO — Flaherty & Collins Properties has broken ground on The Marquee at Cedar Lee, a $60 million luxury apartment complex in Cleveland Heights, an eastern suburb of Cleveland. Plans call for 204 units and 8,534 square feet of retail space. The parking garage will hold 225 parking spaces and there will be 42 surface lot spaces surrounding the property. Amenities will include a saltwater pool, courtyard, outdoor sky lounge, pet spa, bark park, fitness center, coworking suites and a 24-hour market. Completion is slated for spring 2025. Flaherty & Collins is developing the project as a public-private partnership with the City of Cleveland Heights. First National Bank of Omaha provided a construction loan. The project team includes general contractor Snavely Group as well as City Architecture and Project Management Consultants.