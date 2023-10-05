Thursday, October 5, 2023
Blutowne will feature 219 units across two buildings.
Flaherty & Collins Breaks Ground on $65M Luxury Apartment Complex in East Peoria, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

EAST PEORIA, ILL. — Flaherty & Collins Properties has broken ground on Blutowne, a $65 million luxury apartment community in the Levee District of East Peoria, a city in central Illinois. The project includes two multifamily buildings that will be centrally located near the municipal building and public library. Plans call for 219 units, 10,000 square feet of commercial space and parking. Merchants Bank of Indiana provided financing for the project, which will be situated at 501 E. Washington St. A timeline for completion was not provided.

