Flaherty & Collins Breaks Ground on Phase II of $67M Luxury Apartment Development in Mishawaka, Indiana

MISHAWAKA, IND. — Flaherty & Collins Properties has broken ground on Phase II of the $67 million luxury apartment development named The Mill at Ironworks Plaza in Mishawaka, just east of South Bend. This phase totals nearly 409,000 square feet and includes 226 apartment units, 10,600 square feet of retail space and 422 parking spaces. Flaherty & Collins completed Phase I of the project in 2019.

In July, Mishawaka officials approved a new 25-year tax-increment financing district and issued city bonds to support the project, which is situated in the waterfront district. This public-private partnership includes the donation of the land and an investment from the city. Phase II also received $6.3 million from the Regional Development Tax Credit through the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

The average unit size is 833 square feet. Amenities include a fitness facility, meeting space, pool, lounge, bike storage and private balconies. Flaherty & Collins expects to welcome the first residential and commercial tenants for Phase II in spring 2025.