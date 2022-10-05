Flaherty & Collins Opens $35M Luxury Apartment Complex in La Porte, Indiana

LA PORTE, IND. — Flaherty & Collins Properties has opened The Banks, a $35 million luxury apartment complex in La Porte, a city in Northwest Indiana. A grand opening event will take place this Thursday, Oct. 6. The Banks features 194 units with 5,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a pool, outdoor courtyard, bark park, fitness center and bike storage. Lake City Bank served as construction lender and Foss was the tax credit purchaser. The tax credit was for remediating a brownfield site. The La Porte Redevelopment Commission supported the development with tax-increment financing. Flaherty & Collins Construction served as general contractor. Construction began in September 2020. Monthly rents have not been released.