BROWNSBURG, IND. — Flaherty & Collins Properties has opened Phase II of The Arbuckle Apartments in Brownsburg, a western suburb of Indianapolis. The first phase of the property was built in 2018 and provides 310 units ranging in size from studios to two-bedroom townhomes. The property is located at 7240 Arbuckle Commons. According to Flaherty & Collins, Brownsburg’s population has increased by nearly 20 percent in the last five years.