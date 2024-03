MICHIGAN CITY, IND. — Flaherty & Collins Properties is scheduled to break ground on The Franklin at 11th Street Station, a $101 million apartment project in northern Indiana’s Michigan City. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place Thursday, March 14. The luxury apartment tower will include 220 units and 5,600 square feet of commercial space. The 1.5-acre project site is located at 1010 Franklin St. Flaherty & Collins currently manages 85 properties and more than 15,000 units in nine states.