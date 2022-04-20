Flaherty & Collins to Break Ground on $41M Luxury Apartment Project in Indiana

The Taylor will include 200 apartment units and a 10,000-square-foot grocery store.

COLUMBUS, IND. — Flaherty & Collins Properties is scheduled to break ground this Thursday on The Taylor, a $41 million luxury apartment project in Columbus, about 45 miles south of Indianapolis. The Taylor will include 200 apartment units, space for a 10,000-square-foot grocery store and 400 parking spaces. Amenities will include a community lounge, tech lounge, fitness center, bike station, dog spa, bark park, pool and pickleball court. Flaherty & Collins Construction will serve as general contractor and American Structurepoint will serve as the architect and civil engineer. Lynch, Harrison & Brumleve is the structural engineer. Busey Bank is providing project financing. The first residents are slated to take occupancy in summer 2023, with full completion estimated for fall 2023.