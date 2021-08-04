Flaherty & Collins to Build $66M Mixed-Use Development in Downtown Cape Coral, Florida

The Cove at 47th will occupy a full city block in downtown Cape Coral, Fla. The property will feature 285 apartments, 19,000 square feet of commercial space and a parking garage.

CAPE CORAL, FLA. — Flaherty & Collins Properties plans to develop The Cove at 47th, a $66 million mixed-use multifamily project in downtown Cape Coral. The property will include 285 luxury apartments and 19,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground level, as well as a rooftop pool and lounge. The Cove will prominently feature studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments to attract younger renters.

The Cape Coral Community Redevelopment Agency recently approved the development, which is a public-private partnership between the City of Cape Coral and Flaherty & Collins. As part of the agreement, the city is contributing $20 million in sewage upgrades and $10.4 million in incentives to fund the construction of a 525-space parking garage available for public use.

The 3.9-acre site is situated at the corner of Cape Coral Parkway East and SE 8th Court near Corksoakers restaurant. Flaherty & Collins purchased the land from an entity doing business as Downtown Village Square LLC. Paulette duCharme Hansen of Miloff Aubuchon Realty Group negotiated the land sale.

Flaherty & Collins is aiming to break ground in early 2022, with first units coming in spring 2023. Full project completion is estimated for fall 2023.