Flaherty & Collins to Develop $103M Apartment Community in Downtown Cape Coral, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast

The Cove at 47th in Cape Coral, Fla., will include 327 luxury apartments, 19,000 square feet of ground-floor retail or office space and a 585-space parking garage.

CAPE CORAL, FLA. — Flaherty & Collins Properties plans to break ground on The Cove at 47th, a $103 million mixed-use project in downtown Cape Coral. The development will include 327 luxury apartments, 19,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and a 585-space parking garage, with 125 spaces reserved for the public. Apartments will come in studio, one-and two-bedroom configurations. The development will also include a steakhouse and sushi concept, Blu Sushi, that will serve as the anchor tenant. The project also includes a resident rooftop sky deck, rooftop bar and resort-style amenities, including a beach-entry saltwater pool with lap lanes, coworking suites, fitness center, pet spa and private electric vehicle charging stations. The project team includes general contractor DeAngelis Diamond and architectural firm Baker Barrios Architects. First Financial Bank and Huntington Bank are providing construction financing to Flaherty & Collins, which expects to open first units in about 16 months and all units by late summer 2024.