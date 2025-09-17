Flaherty & Collins Underway on Development of $38M Apartment Complex in Richmond, Indiana

RICHMOND, IND. — Flaherty & Collins is underway on the development of 6Main, a $38 million luxury apartment complex in Richmond, a city in eastern Indiana. The 150-unit project is being built on the site of the former Elder-Beerman department store and will include 3,000 square feet of first-floor retail space. Amenities will include a fitness center, pool, outdoor and indoor lounges, a pet spa and dog park. Leasing is anticipated to begin in late 2026 ahead of the grand opening in spring 2027.