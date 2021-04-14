Flannery Trim Signs 39,405 SF Industrial Lease at Carter Industrial Park in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Flannery Trim, a manufacturer of aluminum and drywall products for residential and commercial buildings, has signed a 39,405-square-foot industrial lease in Fort Worth. The tenant will relocate its corporate headquarters from California to the 87,640-square-foot Building A within Carter Industrial Park. Nick Talley of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented Flannery Trim in its site selection and lease negotiations. Scott Moore, Bob Scully and Brice Wells of CBRE represented the undisclosed landlord.