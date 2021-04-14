REBusinessOnline

Flannery Trim Signs 39,405 SF Industrial Lease at Carter Industrial Park in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Flannery Trim, a manufacturer of aluminum and drywall products for residential and commercial buildings, has signed a 39,405-square-foot industrial lease in Fort Worth. The tenant will relocate its corporate headquarters from California to the 87,640-square-foot Building A within Carter Industrial Park. Nick Talley of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented Flannery Trim in its site selection and lease negotiations. Scott Moore, Bob Scully and Brice Wells of CBRE represented the undisclosed landlord.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews