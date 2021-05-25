REBusinessOnline

Fleet Financial Group Receives Approval for 350,178 SF Queens Hotel, Multifamily Project

The exact number of hotel rooms and multifamily units at Eastern Emerald in Queens is still being finalized.

NEW YORK CITY — Fleet Financial Group has received approval from the New York City Board of Standards and Appeals for Eastern Emerald, a 350,178-square-foot hotel and multifamily project that will be located in the Corona neighborhood of Queens. The 25-story building will span a full city block and rise 372 feet. Distinct uses will include approximately 175,000 square feet of residential space, 149,500 square feet of hotel space and 25,000 square feet of retail space. London-based SASI Studio is designing the project in conjunction with architect of record Fleet Architects PC. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer, and completion is slated for 2024.

 

