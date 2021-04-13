REBusinessOnline

Fleet Financial Group to Develop 104,000 SF Healthcare Facility in Queens

Eastern Mirage Medical Center in Queens will be housed in an 18-story building with 208 hotel rooms and suites.

NEW YORK CITY — New York-based Fleet Financial Group will develop Eastern Mirage Medical Center, a 104,000-square-foot healthcare facility in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens. The facility will be located within an 18-story building that will also house a 208-room hotel with amenities including a pool, spa, fitness center and meeting rooms. The healthcare facility is slated to open in the third quarter, the same time that Fleet Financial expects to deliver the building.

