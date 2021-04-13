Fleet Financial Group to Develop 104,000 SF Healthcare Facility in Queens
NEW YORK CITY — New York-based Fleet Financial Group will develop Eastern Mirage Medical Center, a 104,000-square-foot healthcare facility in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens. The facility will be located within an 18-story building that will also house a 208-room hotel with amenities including a pool, spa, fitness center and meeting rooms. The healthcare facility is slated to open in the third quarter, the same time that Fleet Financial expects to deliver the building.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.