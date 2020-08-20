REBusinessOnline

Flemington Pickleball Club Signs 11,200 SF Industrial Lease in Piscataway, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

FLEMINGTON, N.J. — Flemington Pickleball Club LLC has signed an 11,200-square-foot retail lease at 19 Royal Road in Central New Jersey. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 2.3 acres in 2003 and features 21-foot clear heights. Marc Shein of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Pickleball is a cross between tennis, ping-pong and badminton.

