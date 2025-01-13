Monday, January 13, 2025
FlexEtc Nashville offers coworking office features such as shared offices and lounge spaces, as well as modular warehousing units ranging in size from 300 to 2,300 square feet. (Photo courtesy of Tonda McKay Photography)
FlexEtc Completes 91,380 SF Build-Out for New Co-Warehousing, Coworking Space in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — FlexEtc, a hybrid office and industrial co-warehousing concept with a few locations out West and in Texas, has completed its build-out at 1133 Polk Ave. in Nashville. Architectural firm Ware Malcomb recently completed the design for the 91,380-square-foot tenant improvement project. DWC Construction was the general contractor, and Colliers served as the client manager.

Situated outside of the downtown area, FlexEtc Nashville features contemporary warehouse spaces, with modular units ranging from 3,000 to 2,300 square feet that are suitable for uses ranging from logistics to content creation studios. The location also offers coworking features including private and shared offices, a front reception area, conference room, lounge, break room, kitchen, coffee bar and studio space for photographers and podcasters.

