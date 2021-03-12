REBusinessOnline

Flexible Co-Warehousing Operator Saltbox Launches 66,000 SF Facility in Metro Dallas

Saltbox offers month-to-month memberships, and members have access to logistics enablement, secure inventory storage, photography studios and conference rooms.

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Saltbox, a purpose-built, flexible co-warehousing space for entrepreneurs and startups, has launched its second location in Farmers Branch. The 66,000-square-foot facility offers 100 private co-warehousing suites and 15 office spaces, in addition to an array of modern office amenities and conveniences. Saltbox opened its first 27,000-square-foot facility in Atlanta in 2019.

