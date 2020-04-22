REBusinessOnline

Flexible Office Space Provider FirmVO Signs 11,000 SF Lease in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Temporary and virtual office space provider FirmVO has signed an 11,000-square-foot lease in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan. The space spans the entire seventh floor of 305 Broadway, a 14-story office building, and includes large common areas, five conference rooms, a coworking area and 30 private offices. The lease term is five years with an additional five-year renewal option. FirmVO offers office solutions to law firms and practitioners. Reade Broadway & Associates is the landlord. Both companies were represented internally.

