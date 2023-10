NEW YORK CITY — Investment services and financial advisory firm Flexpoint Ford has opened its 30,000-square-foot office at One Vanderbilt, a 77-story tower in Midtown Manhattan by locally based real estate giant SL Green. The space features an open floor plan and a variety of smart technology and energy-efficient systems. SPECTOR Cos. designed the space. Cresa and Clune Construction Co. handled the build-out.