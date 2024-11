NEW YORK CITY — Flexport has signed a 14,073-square-foot office lease in Manhattan’s Penn District. The freight and logistics services provider is relocating from 50 W. 23rd St. to the 11th floor of 31 Penn Plaza, an 18-story building that recently underwent a repositioning. Christine Colley, Daniel Turkewitz, Thomas Swartz and Mitch Konsker of JLL represented the landlord, Vanbarton Group, in the lease negotiations. Joseph D’Apice of CBRE represented Flexport.