Flint Development Divests of 806,606 SF Tucson Commerce Center in Tucson, Arizona for $118.6M

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Bridge Investment Group and an undisclosed separate buyer have purchased Tucson Commerce Center, a collection of three Class A industrial/logistics buildings on 47.5 acres in Tucson. The total price was $118.6 million.

Owned and developed by Flint Development, Tucson Commerce Center features 806,606 square feet of space. At the time of sale, the asset was 91 percent leased to five tenants, including prominent global and regional brands.

Bridge Investment Group purchased Building II, a 259,274-square-foot, multi-tenant building, and Building III, a 244,889-square-foot, multi-tenant building, totaling a combined 504,163 square feet on 30.2 acres for $79 million. Building II is fully leased to two tenants and Building III is approximately 70.5 percent leased to two tenants, with a vacant 72,169-square-foot suite. Flint Development will stay involved in the project with Bridge as a joint venture partner.

The separate buyer acquired Building I, a full leased, 302,443-square-foot, single-tenant building on 17.3 acres, for approximately $39.6 million.

Located 3610 E. Valencia Road, Tucson Commerce Center features modern design and functionality including 32-foot clear heights, abundant dock and grade loading, ample car and trailer parking, exterior LED lighting and ESFR sprinklers.

Will Strong, Kirk Kuller, Michael Matchett, Molly Hunt and Dean Wiley of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West represented the seller in both transactions. CBRE’s Tim Healy and Joe Orscheln provided market leasing advisory.