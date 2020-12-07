REBusinessOnline

Flocke & Avoyer Brokers $2.3M Sale of Citibank-Occupied Building in Selma, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

2121-High-St-Selma-CA

Citibank occupies the retail property at 2121 High St. in Selma, Calif.

SELMA, CALIF. — Flocke & Avoyer Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of a retail property located in Selma. Astrolabe Enterprises acquired the asset from Selma High Street LLC for $2.3 million.

Citibank occupies the property, which is located at 2121 High St.

Brian Quinn of Flocke & Avoyer and David Malloy of Colliers International represented the seller, while Peter Svidler, Dario Svidler and Lee Mintz of Compass represented the buyer in the deal.

