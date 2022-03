Floor & Decor Opens 76,000 SF Store in Chicago

CHICAGO — Floor & Decor has opened a new 76,000-square-foot warehouse store and design center at 125 W. 87th St. in Chicago. The store opens with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates. Floor & Decor, which is a specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operates 160 stores across 33 states.