REBusinessOnline

Floor & Décor to Open 100,000 SF Store in Fairfield, Connecticut, on June 21

Posted on by in Connecticut, Leasing Activity, Northeast, Retail

FAIRFIELD, CONN. — Atlanta-based home improvement retailer Floor & Décor will open its 100,000-square-foot warehouse store and design center in Fairfield, located in the southern-coastal part of the state, on Monday, June 21. About 50 full- and part-time associates will work at the store, which is located at 300 Tunxis Hill Road. Brian Katz of retail brokerage firm Katz & Associates represented the retailer in its site selection and negotiations for the new store, which is one of two Floor & Décor outlets set to come on line in Connecticut this year.

