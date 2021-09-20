REBusinessOnline

Floor & Décor to Open 70,000 SF Store in Waltham, Massachusetts on Sept. 23

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

WALTHAM, MASS. — Atlanta-based home improvement retailer Floor & Décor will open a 70,000-square-foot store at 80 Second Ave. in the western Boston suburb of Waltham on Thursday, Sept. 23. The store, which will be the retailer’s third location in Massachusetts, will include warehouse space and a design center. Floor & Décor has hired about 50 full- and part-time associates to work at the store.

