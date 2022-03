Floor & Décor to Open 80,000 SF Store in Metro San Antonio on March 7

LIVE OAK, TEXAS — Floor & Décor will open an 80,000-square-foot store in Live Oak, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio, on Monday, March 7. The store, which will employ about 50 full-time and part-time associates, will be the Atlanta-based home improvement retailer’s third in the San Antonio area and will include a design center.