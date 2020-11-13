REBusinessOnline

Floor & Décor to Open Two Stores Totaling 154,000 SF in Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Leasing Activity, Northeast, Retail

DANBURY AND FAIRFIELD, CONN. — Floor & Décor will open its first two stores in Connecticut during the first half of 2021 when the home improvement retailer rolls out a 74,000-square-foot store in Danbury and an 80,000-square-foot store in Fairfield. In Danbury, Floor & Décor purchased a 150,000-square-foot building that formerly housed Pilgrim Furniture and Bob’s Stores. In Fairfield, the company will backfill a space formerly occupied by Kohl’s. Grocer Aldi will share the backfilled space with Floor & Décor. Brian Katz of Katz & Associates represented the retailer in both deals.

