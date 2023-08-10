Floor & Décor to Open Warehouse Store, Design Center in Metro Baltimore

GLEN BURNIE, MD. — Floor & Décor, a flooring and tile specialty retailer based in metro Atlanta, plans to open a new warehouse store and design center in Glen Burnie. The store will mark the retailer’s second location in the greater Baltimore area and fourth in Maryland. Floor & Décor operates more than 200 warehouse stores and five design studios across 36 states.

The company has signed a ground lease with locally based St. John Properties for the Glen Burnie location. Bill Holzman represented the landlord in the lease negotiations on an internal basis, and John Meyer and Brian Finkelstein of KLNB represented the tenant. Floor & Décor will employ 50 full-time and part-time associates when it opens next year. The property will be situated at the intersection of Ritchie Highway and Dover Road. The square footage of the property was not disclosed, but Floor & Décor’s prototypical stores span 75,000 to 80,000 square feet.