Florida Governor Issues Statewide Stay-at-Home Order for Month of April

Posted on by in Florida, Southeast

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Fla. Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will go into effect Friday, April 3 at 12:01 a.m. The executive order will expire April 30, though the governor can extend it then. The full list of essential reasons and businesses has not yet been released, but DeSantis says it will closely resemble what Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez published March 26. In Gimenez’s order, non-essential commercial and retail businesses were ordered to close, as well as hotels, motels and short-term rental properties. Essential services remaining open include construction sites, grocery stores, pharmacies, take-out food counters and gas stations.