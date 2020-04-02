REBusinessOnline

Florida Governor Issues Statewide Stay-at-Home Order for Month of April

Posted on by in Florida, Southeast

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Fla. Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will go into effect Friday, April 3 at 12:01 a.m. The executive order will expire April 30, though the governor can extend it then. The full list of essential reasons and businesses has not yet been released, but DeSantis says it will closely resemble what Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez published March 26. In Gimenez’s order, non-essential commercial and retail businesses were ordered to close, as well as hotels, motels and short-term rental properties. Essential services remaining open include construction sites, grocery stores, pharmacies, take-out food counters and gas stations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business