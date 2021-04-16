Florida Panthers Invest $65M to Redevelop Fort Lauderdale Auditorium for New Practice Facility, Entertainment Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — The Florida Panthers, the NHL club based in South Florida, plans to redevelop the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale into a new practice facility and entertainment center. The 144,000-square-foot project is slated for completion in summer 2022. Originally announced in April 2019, the Panthers privately financed $65 million for the War Memorial Auditorium revitalization, which was created through a public-private partnership with the City of Fort Lauderdale.

The Florida Panthers plan to restore the facility through an adaptive reuse of its existing structure. The revitalized Florida Panthers Fort Lauderdale War Memorial Auditorium will feature two regulation-sized indoor ice rinks (including one available for public use), a practice facility and a ballroom-style concert and performance venue that can accommodate up to 3,800 people.

The Panthers practice rink, which will primarily be used for community ice programming, will also feature stadium seating for up to 1,000 fans during practices and training camps. The facility will also be home to the Florida Panthers Foundation’s Youth Hockey Scholarship program that will launch this spring in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County.

Additional project components include a sit-down indoor and outdoor restaurant, new community fitness and recreation spaces and upgrades to the park’s existing sports and recreation facilities.