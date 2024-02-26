Florida Polytechnic, Capstone Begin Construction on 430-Bed Residence Hall Project in Lakeland, Florida

LAKELAND, FLA. — A public-private partnership between Florida Polytechnic University and Capstone Development Partners has begun construction on a 430-bed residence hall project in Lakeland. A topping out ceremony for the project was held in mid-February. The 137,000-square-foot development will offer one-, two- and four-bedroom units, alongside shared amenities including lounge and study space, a large multi-purpose room, offices and an interior courtyard. Delivery of the five-story project is expected for fall 2024.

The $42 million development is being financed through tax-exempt public bonds issued by the State of Florida on behalf of the State University System. Capstone Management Partners will provide operations and maintenance services for the residence hall. The project’s design-build team includes Design Collective and Clancy & Theys.