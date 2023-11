DALLAS — Florida Tile has signed a 14,903-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 9755 Clifford Drive was built on 8.2 acres in 2001 and totals 114,320 square feet. Adam Graham and Stephen Williamson of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Prologis, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.