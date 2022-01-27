Floridays Development to Build 276-Room Hotel in East Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Sarasota, Fla.-based Floridays Development will build a 276-room hotel in East Austin. Designed by FK Architecture, the project will include a pool and an 89,123-square-foot parking garage. Other project partners include landscape architect Blacksmith Collaborative, civil engineer WPI Inc. and structural engineer SCA Consulting. A tentative construction completion date was not released, but demolition work on the site’s existing structures is underway. The hotel operator was also not disclosed.
