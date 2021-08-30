Flournoy Breaks Ground on 298-Unit Apartment Community Adjacent to Battery Atlanta

ATLANTA — Flournoy Development Group has broken ground on a 298-unit apartment community located along Windy Ridge Parkway in Atlanta’s Cumberland-Galleria submarket. The site is adjacent to Battery Atlanta, a mixed-use village with retail, residential, dining and entertainment options that surrounds Truist Park, home ballpark of the Atlanta Braves.

The yet-to-be-named apartment community will feature studios, as well as one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Community amenities will include a rooftop club and gaming terrace, swimming pool, private structured parking, fitness center and a dog park. The four-acre land parcel will include a rooftop terrace with views overlooking Battery Atlanta, approximately 7,500 square feet of retail space and a public greenspace and plaza.

Construction is underway with completion scheduled for late fall 2022. Dynamik Design, Kimley-Horn, b+c Studio, Mitsch Design and contractor Flournoy Construction Group comprise the development team.