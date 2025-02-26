Flournoy Breaks Ground on 365-Unit District South Apartment Property in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Flournoy Development Group has broken ground on District South, a 365-unit apartment development located on a 21-acre site in Greenville. The property will include five four-story apartment buildings, 12 townhome buildings, three carriage home buildings and 13 retail spaces.

Amenities will include a grab-and-go market, lounge, fitness and wellness center, resort-style swimming pool with a courtyard, outdoor entertainment areas, dog park and an indoor pet spa.

The project team for District South includes architect Dynamik Design, general contractor McShane Construction and civil engineer Gray Engineering. Flournoy Properties Group will manage the apartment property. The construction timeline was not released.