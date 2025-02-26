Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
District South will include 365 apartments and 13 retail spaces upon completion.
DevelopmentMixed-UseMultifamilyRetailSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Flournoy Breaks Ground on 365-Unit District South Apartment Property in Greenville

by John Nelson

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Flournoy Development Group has broken ground on District South, a 365-unit apartment development located on a 21-acre site in Greenville. The property will include five four-story apartment buildings, 12 townhome buildings, three carriage home buildings and 13 retail spaces.

Amenities will include a grab-and-go market, lounge, fitness and wellness center, resort-style swimming pool with a courtyard, outdoor entertainment areas, dog park and an indoor pet spa.

The project team for District South includes architect Dynamik Design, general contractor McShane Construction and civil engineer Gray Engineering. Flournoy Properties Group will manage the apartment property. The construction timeline was not released.

You may also like

Advantage Capital Closes Financing for Affordable Housing Development...

SRS Brokers $4.1M Sale of Restaurant in Spring...

One Alliance Brings 32,936 SF Johnsbury Square Mixed-Use...

Easterly Government ‘Remains Committed’ to Public-Private Partnership With...

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $11.8M Sale of East...

USA Properties Fund Begins Construction of 265-Unit Affordable...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.6M Sale of Queens...

NorthPeak Commercial Brokers Sale of 23-Unit Multifamily Property...

Prudent Growth Buys Douglas Square Shopping Center in...