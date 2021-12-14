Flournoy Breaks Ground on 434-Unit Multifamily Community in Buford, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

The multifamily community is part of Exchange at Gwinnett, Fuqua Development’s mixed-use development situated near the Mall of Georgia with more than 465,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, office space, hotel space and residential units.

BUFORD, GA. — Columbus, Ga.-based Flournoy Development Group has broken ground on a 434-unit apartment community in Buford, approximately 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. The property will include 376 multifamily units and 58 townhomes. The construction timeline for the property was not disclosed.

The multifamily community is part of Exchange at Gwinnett, Fuqua Development’s mixed-use development situated near the Mall of Georgia with more than 465,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, office space, hotel space and residential units. Community amenities at the multifamily project will include a pool courtyard, access-controlled living areas, three one-level parking decks, flexible coworking space, courtyard and event greenspace and several private pocket courtyard amenity areas.

The Exchange at Gwinnett will include a food hall with restaurants such as Starbucks Coffee, Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Jersey Mike’s Subs. The mixed-use development will also include Topgolf, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, a flagship Rooms To Go store, a center stage at Town Green and a Sprouts Farmers Market.

The project team for the apartment community includes architect Dynamik Design and contractor Flournoy Construction Group. Flournoy Properties Group will manage the property.