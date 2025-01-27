Monday, January 27, 2025
Ellison Mallard Creek features 341 apartments, 56 for-rent townhomes and flexible retail and office space on the ground level.
Flournoy Development Completes 397-Unit Ellison Mallard Creek Apartments in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Flournoy Development Group has completed Ellison Mallard Creek, a multifamily community in Charlotte’s University City submarket. The property features 341 apartments, 56 for-rent townhomes and flexible retail and office space on the ground level configured in a Main Street-style setting. Monthly rental rates range from $1,400 to $2,950, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities at Ellison Mallard Creek include greenspace, a resort-inspired pool and entertainment courtyard, communal and private coworking spaces, fitness and wellness center and specialty spaces such as a hobby/craft studio and a resident club room featuring gaming areas and a grab-and-go market.

