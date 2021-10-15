REBusinessOnline

Flournoy, PointOne Underway on 288-Unit Apartment Community in Lake Worth, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Neuhaus-Lake-Worth

Construction of Neuhaus, a 288-unit apartment community in Lake Worth, is expected to be complete in fall 2022.

LAKE WORTH, TEXAS — Georgia-based Flournoy Development Group and South Florida-based PointOne Holdings are underway on construction of Neuhaus, a 288-unit apartment community in Lake Worth, a northwestern suburb of Fort Worth. The property will consist of 12 three-story buildings, 48 detached garages and 48 carports on a 14.9-acre site. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, clubhouse with gaming areas and multiple dog parks. HEDK is the project architect, and Strategic Construction is the general contractor. Flournoy Properties Group will manage the community. Completion is scheduled for fall 2022.

