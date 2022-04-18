Flournoy, Westport Capital Break Ground on 225-Unit Multifamily Project in The Woodlands, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Flournoy Development Group, in partnership with Westport Capital, has broken ground on Neuhaus, a 225-unit multifamily project located on the northern outskirts of Houston in The Woodlands. The property will comprise two midrise buildings that will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining areas. HEDK is the project architect, and Strategic Construction is the general contractor. Completion is slated for early 2023.