Located at 3106 N. Garey Ave. in Pomona, Calif., North Garey Village Apartments features 44 apartments, on-site laundry facilities, storage rooms and single-car garages.
Flowing Streams Acquires North Garey Village Apartments in Pomona, California for $9.9M

by Amy Works

POMONA, CALIF. — Flowing Streams LLC has purchased North Garey Village Apartments, a multifamily community in Pomona, for $9.9 million. Pomona is approximately 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

Douglas McCauley and David Covarrubias of Marcus & Millichap’s Inland Empire office represented the seller, Kot and Offenbecher Trust, and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Located at 3016 N. Garey Ave., North Garey Village Apartments offers 44 residences spread across 11 apartment buildings on a 1.5-acre parcel. Community amenities include single-car garages, on-site laundry facilities, storage rooms and select units with fireplaces. The property was built in 1963.

