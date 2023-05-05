Friday, May 5, 2023
Three-Eldridge-Houston
Fluor Corp. will relocate to Three Eldridge in Houston's Energy Corridor from e office complex at Lake Pointe Plaza in Sugar Land, where it has operated since the 1980s.
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Fluor Corp. Signs 308,186 SF Office Lease in Houston’s Energy Corridor

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) has signed a 308,186-square-foot office lease in Houston’s Energy Corridor. The Texas-based engineering and construction firm will occupy the entirety of Three Eldridge for the next 12 years. Jon Dutton and Andrew Elliott represented the landlord, Granite Properties, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Rick Kaplan, David Guion and Chris Oliver of Cushman & Wakefield represented Fluor Corp., which plans to move about 1,600 employees into the 13-story building in the second quarter of 2024.

