Flying Biscuit Café Plans to Open 15 New Restaurants Next Year Across the Southeast

ATLANTA — The Flying Biscuit Café, an Atlanta-based breakfast and brunch restaurant chain, plans to open 15 new locations in 2025. Founded in 1993, Flying Biscuit Café currently operates 35 locations, with a strong presence in Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Florida and the Carolinas.

In 2025, the company will open restaurants in new markets, including Spartanburg, S.C.; Huntsville, Ala.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Tallahassee, Fla.; and Jonesboro, Ark. The Flying Biscuit Café opened five restaurants in 2024, which brought more than 150 jobs to local communities in Charleston and throughout Texas.