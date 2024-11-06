Wednesday, November 6, 2024
The Flying Biscuit Cafe opened five new restaurants this year in Charleston and Texas.
Flying Biscuit Café Plans to Open 15 New Restaurants Next Year Across the Southeast

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — The Flying Biscuit Café, an Atlanta-based breakfast and brunch restaurant chain, plans to open 15 new locations in 2025. Founded in 1993, Flying Biscuit Café currently operates 35 locations, with a strong presence in Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Florida and the Carolinas.

In 2025, the company will open restaurants in new markets, including Spartanburg, S.C.; Huntsville, Ala.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Tallahassee, Fla.; and Jonesboro, Ark. The Flying Biscuit Café opened five restaurants in 2024, which brought more than 150 jobs to local communities in Charleston and throughout Texas.

