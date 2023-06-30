Flying Cow Gelato, Made in KC to Open at Edison District in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Flying Cow Gelato and Made in KC have inked retail leases to open at the Edison District in Overland Park. The tenants will occupy 1,400 and 1,575 square feet, respectively. The transactions mark Flying Cow Gelato’s third location and Made in KC’s 12th location in the area. Made in KC is scheduled to open in July, with Flying Cow Gelato opening in the fall. The Edison District, owned by Overland Park Real Estate, features a mix of office, retail, restaurant and outdoor space. JLL negotiated the leases on behalf of ownership. The retail space at the Edison District is now fully leased. Made in KC sells local goods, gifts and apparel. Flying Cow Gelato makes fresh gelato every day and is the sister store to Annedore’s Fine Chocolates.