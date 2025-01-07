Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Flying Horse Investments Acquires 53,630 SF Retail Center in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Flying Horse Investments (FHI) has acquired Fiesta Palms Shopping Center, a 56,630-square-foot retail center located in Mesa, roughly 20 miles outside Phoenix. A specialty grocer anchors the property, which was 83 percent leased at the time of sale.

1st Century Bank, a division of MidFirst Bank, provided acquisition financing, and Justin Weissman of 1st Century Bank arranged the bridge loan on behalf of the buyer. A local family was the seller. FHI plans to collaborate with Pegasus Capital Markets to secure permanent financing for the property.

