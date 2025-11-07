Flying Horse Investments Buys 29,187 SF Shattuck Plaza in Northern California, Plans Renovation

BERKELEY, CALIF. — Flying Horse Investments LLC (FHI) has acquired Shattuck Plaza, a 29,187-square-foot, street-front retail property located in downtown Berkeley, with plans to renovate the center. Renovations will include lease-ready storefronts on the 17,767-square-foot ground-level. The building’s 11,430-square-foot lower-level space will also be reactivated to feature community-serving tenants, such as fitness, education and wellness concepts. The renovation is expected to begin immediately, with FHI targeting approximately six to nine months for initial building upgrades and another six to nine months for tenant build-outs, subject to permitting and city approvals.

D-Scheme Studio and Aecore Inc. will lead the redevelopment, while Pegasus Asset Management will oversee property and construction management. The Econic Co. will handle leasing for the property.

Bolour Associates financed the acquisition and Pegasus Capital Markets served as debt advisor for the transaction. Nicolas Bicardo of Newmark represented the seller, Hill Street Realty (HSR), which originally acquired the property in October 2012. In March 2021, following a condominium adjustment that formally separated the retail portion from the movie theater and office components of the property, HSR sold the latter portion of the property to Article Student Living, while retaining ownership of the retail frontage.