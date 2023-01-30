REBusinessOnline

Flynn Properties Receives $30M in Financing for The Madeline Hotel in Telluride, Colorado

The Madeline Hotel in Telluride, Colo., features 83 guest rooms, 56 separately owned condominiums and ski-in/ski-in access to the trails of the Telluride Ski Resort.

TELLURIDE, COLO. — Flynn Properties has received $30 million in financing for The Madeline Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Telluride. Jordan Angel, Jeffrey Bucaro and Ethan Habecker of JLL Capital Markets’ debt advisory team arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan through Värde Partners. The transaction refinances debt on the resort hotel.

Originally built in 2009 and renovated in 2020 and 2021, The Madeline features 83 guest rooms and 56 separately owned condominiums. The hotel offers a spa, 24-hour fitness studio, outdoor retail plaza and Sky Terrace, which features an outdoor pool, two oversized spas, multiple fire pits and a bar. Onsite food and beverage outlets include Black Iron Kitchen & Bar and Timber Room.

The hotel also offers ski-in/ski-out access to the 147 trails of the Telluride Ski Resort and curated experiences including heli-skiing, dog sledding, snowshoeing and ice climbing in the winter, and fly fishing, dirt biking, horseback riding and helicopter tours in the summer.

