Flywheel Capital Acquires 127,297 SF Office Property in Colorado from HighBrook Investors

Located at 14023 and 14033 Denver West Parkway in Lakewood, Colo., the 127,297-square-foot office property features two three-story buildings.

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Denver-based Flywheel Capital has purchased an office property located on 16.7 acres at 14023 and 14033 Denver West Parkway in Lakewood. New York-based HighBrook Investors sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 127,297 square feet, the asset features two three-story buildings connected by a first-floor walkway. On-site amenities include more than 1,000 parking spaces; a deli/cafeteria, break rooms on each floor of both buildings; a game room with ping pong, billiards and foosball; and an outdoor plaza with a basketball court and patio. Additionally, the site offers immediate access to South Table Mountain Recreation Area.

Tim Richey, Charley Will, Jenny Knowlton, Chad Flynn and Anthony DeLorenzo of CBRE Capital Markets Institutional Properties represented the seller in the transaction. Brady O’Donnell, Jeff Halsey and Jill Haug of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance group arranged acquisition financing for the buyer. The acquisition represents Flywheel Capital’s second transaction in Colorado as part of its joint venture with a Latin America-based partner.