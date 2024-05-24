Friday, May 24, 2024
Flywheel Capital Buys Two Industrial Outdoor Storage Properties in Denver Area

by Amy Works

DENVER AND COMMERCE CITY, CALIF. — Flywheel Capital has acquired two industrial properties, 4970 Cook Street in Denver and 5790 Dahlia Street in Commerce City, for an undisclosed price. The acquisitions will expand Flywheel’s industrial outdoor storage (IOS) portfolio.

Situated on 2.4 acres, 4970 Cook Street is a 20,000-square-foot, single-tenant, net-leased industrial property. The asset offers fenced secure storage space for businesses with large inventory needs and is currently leased to Goodyear Tire and Rubber. The property has served as Goodyear’s operational base since 1998.

Located on 2.1 acres, 5790 Dahlia Street is a 7,000-square-foot industrial facility. In November 2023, TransWood Carriers, a bulk transportation company with more than 40 locations nationwide, signed a long-term lease at the property.

Mike Viehmann, Mike Wafer and Mike Wafer Jr. of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller, while Flywheel Capital was self-represented in the deal.

